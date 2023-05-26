Letter: How Important is it to Remove Mustard with Roundup?

Has anyone noticed that half of every patch of mustard all over our Greenbelt has been killed off already? Huge patches of brown next to the mustard are places sprayed with Roundup.

What is the problem with non-native plants that suddenly we must eliminate all of them from our greenbelt?

I noticed the Laguna Canyon Foundation spraying alongside my shop in the canyon and asked them to stop. I am quite willing to clear that space myself with conventional tools. They sprayed random patches of grass too. Are we to believe that is how we will treat our greenbelt from now on by spraying any grass, anywhere, with toxic chemicals?

I do not want that carcinogen sprayed on grass where my dogs and I walk each day. It gets on your shoes, then your hands, your dog’s feet track it all over the house etc. It cannot be good for the wildlife.

At the crack of dawn on the same morning, I noticed two people going up and over the PG trail by Big Bend, and I asked the guys in the Roundup supply truck if they’d seen them. They said no, but they had seen them too. So, who climbs up that steep trail in full white outfits at the crack of dawn? It occurred to me later that these were two of their own guys who had been sent up there to spray mustard plants with Roundup. I had just asked them, “Aren’t you supposed to post notices of spraying when you do this?” They both said, “Oh no, we haven’t done that in their experience.” Interesting answer, I thought.

It has a half-life of between 2 and 200 days, but that only means to me that some of it is around for a long time, and water moves everything downhill to the ocean. Even if it dilutes fast, that’s still a lot.

How do you justify that? How important is it to remove mustard? Is it just a cost-saving overdoing it mechanically? Perhaps this position on saving the native environment is too costly in this case? And please don’t be stealthy about it. It’s a sign of guilt.

Tex Haines, Laguna Beach