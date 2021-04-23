Letter: Laguna Food Pantry Deserves Your Support

The Laguna Food Pantry has been during important work. See their website at lagunafoodpantry.org and consider donating. The Laguna Food Pantry believes no one should go hungry. Their vision is providing a fresh, quality food shopping experience for more of our neighbors in need.

Johanna and I are proud to have donated in 2020 and hope to do better in 2021. We recently received the Laguna Food Pantry 2020 donor list recognizing those “when our neighbors were struggling to put food on the table, you stepped up”.

I thought of Cindy Shopoff’s March 5, 2021 letter to the editor which included “how about listing how generous the founders of LL (Liberate Laguna) have been to many charitable causes in Laguna.”

Village Laguna has for many years contributed to the Laguna Food Pantry and is recognized in its 2020 donor list.

The names listed include many current and past Village Laguna board members as well as long-time supporters including Martha Anderson, Vicki and Bob Borthwick, Rosemary and John Boyd, Anne Caenn, Fran and Ron Chilcote, Ginger and Neil Fitzpatrick, Anne and Dick Frank, Cathy Fry, Bonnie and Arnold Hano, Richard Holder, Toni Iseman, Betsy and Gary Jenkins, Eric Jessen, Becky Jones, Trudy Josephson, Charlotte Masarik, Ed Merrilees, Barbara Metzger, Meg and John Monahan, Ginger and Tom Osborne, Verna Rollinger, Rosaura Ulvestad, and Anne and Kurt Wiese.

To be fair, the Laguna Food Pantry 2020 donor list also includes Stephanie and Peter Blake, Samuel and Pamela Goldstein, and Cindy Shopoff. How about joining Village Laguna and all these donors in helping the Laguna Food Pantry in 2021?

Gene Felder, Laguna Beach