Letter: Mending An Open Wound

Councilmember Peter Blake, Mayor Sue Kempf, and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen voted to censure Councilmember George Weiss. It would now be appropriate to rescind their action. Any one of the three who voted for censure could do so. This would help repair their image and the harm it has done to our city.

The circumstances leading to this retaliation began when Weiss revealed that the Council was doing the public’s business in secret closed sessions. The Orange County District Attorney then found “substantial evidence that the City Council Members violated the Brown Act” (California State Law) and placed them on probation for six months. The District Attorney also told Weiss “we encourage you to review the provisions of the Brown Act, especially those pertaining to closed sessions.”

This censure is unnecessary and harmful to all concerned. But in this case where it was done to the whistleblower that got a suggested reading assignment from the District Attorney and not those placed on probation is especially ironic. That is a twisted result with the guilty punishing the whistleblower who exposed their wrongdoing. It is past time to make amends.

Neil Fitzpatrick, a three-term member of the Laguna Beach City Council and three-term mayor.