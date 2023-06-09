Letter: No Longer Staying Silent

As a longtime Laguna Beach resident, and business owner, I have been deeply troubled by the recent conflict at two Laguna Beach Company properties and the false accusations that have followed. I have remained quiet to this point, trusting our legal system to resolve this matter and hold those responsible to account. But as the falsehoods continue, I can remain silent no longer. Due to a financial dispute, unethical business associates of our family-owned company have led a campaign of aggression, intimidation and falsehoods against us. We have recently discovered this is a common business practice of theirs and while it will be a long battle, we hope justice prevails and they can no longer continue to threaten families and business owners.

Make no mistake: our company continues to maintain our full ownership stake in these businesses and other properties in Laguna. This dispute is currently being handled by the courts, where it belongs. Unfortunately, the other side has responded to this disagreement with force, and even violence. Earlier this spring, multiple security personnel forced themselves into Hotel Laguna and 14 West and unlawfully took possession. After repeated attempts to settle the dispute amicably, we reclaimed the properties on the morning of May 2 without incident. The response from our business associate was appalling: an armed security team returned to the properties, assaulted our licensed security staff, and frightened guests. Photos and videos from that day clearly show that these trespassers were the aggressors. In case there is any doubt, please know that Laguna Beach police made one arrest that day: a representative of the other side, who was charged with assault and battery.

I have lived in Laguna Beach for nearly 25 years. I raised my family here. I love this community deeply. My family and I are proud of all we have achieved – including the beautiful re-opening of Hotel Laguna in 2021 – and we have so much left to accomplish, together. Like you, we regret these unfortunate events and hope to move past this dispute as quickly as possible. We appreciate all the support we have received from the community, and we are eager to continue serving our friends and neighbors once again.

Mo Honarkar, Laguna Beach Company Founder