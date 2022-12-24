Letter: Ray Sets New Low Point

Michael Ray’s latest “Guest Opinion” column, “The Goodbye Kiss” (Dec. 16) sets a new low point, even for him. He uses much of his space for an ugly attack on Toni Iseman, retiring from City Council after 24 exemplary years of service. Michael Ray is nowhere near Toni’s league, and he demonstrates this clearly in his recent diatribe.

Ray addresses Iseman directly: “Your 24 years of service, Toni Iseman, almost all your actions were as though you did not exist. Your service was so much dust.”

One must wonder what sort of person would say such a thing. In addition to being a vile insult, the statement is just plain wrong. Toni Iseman was re-elected over the course of 24 years because she respected the community she served, she listened to people and tried to act in their interest. Ray’s favorite, Peter Blake, on the other hand, alienated the community and lasted one term, finishing near the bottom in votes.

Those of us who read the local paper regularly have been subjected to the constant lies, distortions, and attacks that Ray spews out almost weekly. But, last week’s “Opinion” showed the depths to which Ray can descend.

At the end of his hateful screed, Ray suggests that the basic function of Village Laguna has been to “give the finger” to the council and the community. Once again, a vile insult and a lie. Apparently, for Ray, appreciating your community and trying to protect its special character is equivalent to “giving the finger.”

Peter Blake brought ugliness and hate to the council chambers, and Michael Ray is now bringing ugliness and hate to our local newspaper. This is not what Laguna is about. Anyone, including the new city council, who might be inclined to support the aims of Liberate Laguna, needs to consider who they will be supporting. Are Blake and Ray the future of Laguna? Or, can we turn away from them and their like to preserve the special town that we have?

Roger Owens, Laguna Beach