Letter: Rebuttal to “Visualizing The Number of COVID-19 deaths”

In the article “Visualizing the number of COVID deaths,“ I was astounded at the inaccuracy of the article claiming there was no mention of the COVID. Your claim is not only untrue but thankfully for Fox News we saw every network denigrate the convention with “exactly” the same words. So goes the honesty and integrity of a free press.

In fact, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump Jr., Lee Zeldin, Mrs. Pence, Vice President Pence, First Lady Melania Trump and the President all commented on the horrific effect COVID-19 has had on America. Important to remember that the DNC had absolutely nothing to say about the violence spreading across America in Democratic cities. BLM /Antifa have injured 1,000 police, killed 40 people, done $1 billion of damage including many of our most treasured national monuments. Included in this horrific behavior are shops, homes and restaurants in some of the most impoverished cities in America.

Debby Bowes, Laguna Beach

