Letter: Residents Deserve Transparency

At the Feb. 7 city council meeting, city manager Shohreh Dupuis said four residents had cyberbullied her on social media and at council meetings for months. Surprised, I paid special attention when Ms. Dupuis identified each resident by name!

Ms. Dupuis also accused the four of creating a “hostile work environment” but offered no evidence. Since the four have never worked for the city, Ms. Dupuis’ hostile environment accusation is specious.

At the meeting, the city council majority failed to ask Ms. Dupuis for evidence. The recently elected council candidates who ran on transparency, civility and change listened to Ms. Dupuis’ unsubstantiated claims in pointed silence. Why was there no questioning about these defamatory accusations?

The council majority then closed public comments without allowing the four to defend themselves. Finally, at the Feb. 21 city council meeting, the four asked city manager Dupuis for her evidence. Despite having two weeks to prepare, Ms. Dupuis remained silent.

A local reviewer on the NextDoor community platform also spoke on Feb. 21 and dispelled the city manager’s cyberbullying claims by checking active and removed posts on NextDoor and Facebook. The reviewer found nothing to support Ms. Dupuis’ accusations.

In another incident, Ms. Dupuis was stopped and cited for talking on her cell phone while driving. She allegedly told the police officer she was talking to the police chief. A local resident and an attorney made a public records request regarding this stop. Subsequently, Ms. Dupuis accused the resident and the attorney of bullying and harassing her. The city has also hired a Los Angeles law firm at taxpayer expense to assist with withholding these records.

Why is Ms. Dupuis allowed to attack residents without any evidence? Why is the council majority uninterested in protecting residents’ First Amendment and Brown Act rights? Why is the council uninterested in disciplining wayward city officials who violate multiple code of ethics and rules of procedures?

The city manager can eliminate all public doubt by presenting factual evidence of bullying and harassment and by releasing all requested records. If not, her credibility will continue to be in doubt.

Laguna residents deserve the release of all applicable information and a formal public review of these matters now.