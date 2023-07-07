Letter: Skeptical About Auto-centric Land Planning

Our city hall is planning on adding more concrete and asphalt to make our town a better place to live. This concept leaves me feeling skeptical.

The wave of the future started in the 1970s. This wave is not about ever-increasing auto-centric land planning, more cars more asphalt.

Zinc Cafe is a good example of human-centered and profit-centered land planning. Zinc’s owner John Secretan saw that if he had less parking, he would increase his income. There must be a community-wide effort to stop this concept of more cars, more happiness. A lot is going on in the world. As an example, visit https://depave.org.

Michael Hoag, Laguna Beach