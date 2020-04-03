Letter: Supporting Local Journalism

Share this:

I read my Friday edition of the Independent. Thank you for continuing to publish! I did wonder, how does a small, independent newspaper survive in these extraordinary times. And, for how long can it survive with what I would presume are significant decreases in its lifeblood – advertising revenues?

As you know, I am a CPA who provides consulting services to businesses. I thought about you and wondered how long can the Independent survive without some assistance from the community. I, for one, want the Independent and its reporters to survive another day/month to continue to report on local, public and governmental affairs. The community needs the Independent; it serves a vital role providing independent reporting. I would like to donate $100 to a fund that will help to sustain the Independent and its reporters through the next few months. I feel confident many other readers would also like to make a donation to insure uninterrupted publishing of the Independent. I know my $100 contribution will not “save the day” but combined with dollars from other Independent readers, we can make a difference.

Robin K. Hall, Laguna Beach