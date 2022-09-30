Letter to the Editor: Sorry, Nextdoor – no easy explanation for Measure Q

I find it very interesting that one of the frequent requests on the website Nextdoor is for an easy explanation of Ballot Initative Q. I would dare say that almost no one can agree on what it says. I would encourage everyone to read it!

You would need a degree in urban planning to understand all of it. Even then, you will find conflicting understanding of what it says. The following is just one problem with the drafting language. It seems to require more than 50% of the “Electorate” to get a project approved. Remember that barely 50% of eligible voters even vote in any election.

Those in favor of Q would argue that that’s not what the intent of the language was. However, it doesn’t matter what they think once the bill is enacted into law. It says what it says.

This would all be very funny if it were not for the fact that none of the language in the initiative could be fixed without another ballot initiative. It’s not like regular City Ordinances which can be fixed with an addendum.

Q is a solution in search of a problem. It will create so much uncertainty that we, the City of Laguna Beach, will be spending a fortune unwinding it.

Sorry Nextdoor, there is no easy explanation. If people don’t read Q, they have no business voting for it. If you do actually read it, you will understand why the folks against it are so up in arms.

Tom Papa, Woods Cove