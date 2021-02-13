Letter: Village Laguna, Stop the Squeal!

Share this:

As we move into a new year, the tasks facing our elected officials are monumental to say the least. At this critical time, it is important to remember that change is a river that we all must navigate.

It is a very different era than what 1980’s Laguna looked like. And yet there continues to be a group of well meaning but misguided folk who believe that this is “their Laguna Beach” and that progress and change to them remains a cauldron of fear that they continue to serve up to the community they claim to be protecting. They write letters, attend meetings and organize with the apparent goal of dominating and controlling what the rest of us can do. They are now part of a lawsuit against the city and the citizens who overwhelmingly support the change to the historic preservation ordinance.

Property rights are just that and no group in the hamlet has the right to tell property owners what they can or cannot do with their homes based on the home’s age. Voluntary is an easy concept to understand. Our community has so much oversight that fear-mongering about the future is counter to the foundations of those who came before, those who are here now and the next generations who will inherit our unique hamlet. To use a rather new vernacular to our lexicon, “Village Laguna, Stop the Squeal.” Respectfully,

Jorg Dubin, Laguna Beach Planning Commissioner