Obituaries of Louis and Jacqueline Zitnik

Louis James Zitnik passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the age of 99, in his Laguna Beach home less than 24 hours after his beloved wife, Jacqueline Irene Zitnik, aged 98, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by family members. They resided in Laguna Beach for the past 74 years since their marriage in 1949. They are survived by their two daughters: Judith Zitnik Clark and Janet Zitnik Seehusen; their six grandchildren: Amy Baird, Michael Clark, Julia Dark, Jennifer Clark, Camille Seehusen and Suzanne Seehusen; and their four great-grandchildren: London Horwood, Jacqueline Schlegel, Wesley Clark and Hannah Clark, who looked up to him as a man of honor, integrity and generosity.

Louis was a family man and a pillar of the church and community. He was a certified financial advisor who continued to work for the firm Stifel Nicolaus to the end of his life, until just 10 days before his 100th birthday. In his 45 years of service at Saint Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church in Laguna Beach, he served as an usher, lector, parish council member, finance committee member and Eucharistic minister. He served 25 years on the Laguna Beach County Water District board and the Dartmoor Trail reservoir is named after him. He served on the Laguna Beach City Council and the board of Saddleback Community College as well as on the board of the South Coast Community Hospital.

Jacqueline Irene Zitnik was a perfect partner for Louis. She also served the community on the board of the El Morro PTA, Junior League and Ebell club. She was a passionate reader and worked briefly as a librarian for a small private school. Her ability to create a peaceful and loving home environment and to entertain graciously complemented and assisted Lou in his endeavors. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren rise up and call her blessed.