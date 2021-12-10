Obituary: David Robbins

David Paul Robbins of Laguna Beach passed away on Oct. 21, 2021.

He was 74 years old.

His son, Christopher Robbins, and daughter, Ashley Wheeler, were with him when he died. Christopher, his wife, Allison and their children Sloane and Jack live in St. Paul, Minn. His son, Hunter, in Manhattan, New York. Ashley and her husband, Steven Wheeler, and their daughter, Lilly, live in Laguna Niguel.

He was predeceased by his parents, Loretta Y. Robbins (Senecal) and David F. Robbins. He also lost his youngest brother, Dana S. Robbins. He has two surviving brothers, Peter J. Robbins and John M. Robbins. He also left behind his recent fiancé, Victoria Smart.

David grew up in Nashua, N.H., graduated from New Hampshire College with a degree in Business and, after a few years in sales, opened Goodwin Robbins Packaging. He was a fearless adventurer. Incomparable on any alpine ski slope, he was technical grace. Others on the same run would stop to watch as he danced past, snow flying as he cut a turn. He was also an avid sailor who voyaged on the Atlantic, Caribbean, Pacific, lakes of New Hampshire. The wind for him was electric. His travels took him around the world to numerous countries including Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Bhutan, China, and Peru. He hiked Kilimanjaro, some of Everest, Peru’s Machu Picchu and the mountains of Patagonia.

He had his cerebral interests. He became an avid student of Dr. Brugh Joy, and through his studies became entwined with like-minded friends interested in further explorations of Dr. Joy’s teachings of Carl Jung, the important study of dreams and the nature of conscious and spiritual transformation.

But what brought David the most joy was his association with AA and the Canyon Club of Laguna Beach. He was devoted to this group of people, his closest relationships were from there. He was mentor and sponsor to many, giving of himself and his time to make the Canyon Club the best it could be.

He will be greatly missed.

A memorial for David will be held at the Canyon Club on Dec. 19 from 2 to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Canyon Club.