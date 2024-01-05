Open casting call for Pageant of the Masters kicks off Friday

Auditioners Eligible to Win Two Tickets to Disneyland

The Pageant of the Masters is once again hosting its annual open casting call in search of volunteers for next summer’s show, “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”

Audition dates are this weekend, Jan. 5 to 7.

The Pageant is looking for volunteers of all ages and sizes to be cast members and strike a pose in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No prior theater experience is necessary, and individuals ages five and up are welcome to try out.

The Pageant’s only requirement is “the ability to stand still and have fun.” As well as the onstage roles, volunteers are needed for many other positions backstage, including wardrobe, makeup, headdress, cast area coordinators and refreshment servers.

During the casting call, volunteers can expect to have their measurements and photos taken while enjoying refreshments and snacks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the Pageant’s creative and technical staff and get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer’s show.

Adding to the excitement of this year’s casting call, everyone who signs up to volunteer will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. To learn more, visit www.foapom.com/volunteer.

The Open Casting Call will be held backstage at the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, during the following dates and times: Friday, Jan. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly from July 6 through Aug. 30. Tickets start at $45 per person. To stay current on the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.