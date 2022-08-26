Opinion: Column Q

By Chris Quilter

FWIW, as the kids say, naming the LRF initiative Measure Q was the County’s call, not mine. With that out of the way, let me introduce you to the anti-Q group I recently joined.

Citizens for Laguna’s Future is a grassroots movement to keep Laguna Laguna. That’s why we oppose the ballot initiative called Measure Q. Backers claim it will prevent steroidal developments by putting them to a vote of the people. Yet as the fine print reveals, it would discourage all development and require voters to weigh in on scores of projects, large and small.

Had we been saddled with Measure Q four years ago, the City estimates that 29 projects would have had to go to the ballot. None were blockbusters. Some were as modest as downtown’s Slice Pizza, which restored and repurposed an empty home decor shoppe. Measure Q calls that an intensification, and its “cumulative effects” clause would have added an eight-year lookback at the impact of all development within a one mile radius. Measure Q would also sweep up projects as vital as the South Laguna fire station and as exciting as the reimagining of the St. Catherine of Siena school property.

Measure Q is an example of direct democracy, which works great when voters are asked direct questions. Should we boost the bed tax? Bury our poles? Buy a greenbelt? Measure Q, however, is so complex that even our most seasoned elected official admits she doesn’t understand it. Where does that leave voters who want to make informed decisions? Doing deep dives into dense documents like Measure Q, election after election, accompanied by noisy campaigns like this one, that’s where. Democracy is hard, but it doesn’t have to be that hard. With that in mind, here are seven reasons to vote “No” on Measure Q.

First, Measure Q is an attempt to solve a problem we don’t have. Overdevelopment? What overdevelopment? Laguna’s historic beach town vibe is alive and well, and we’ll fight anyone who tries to mess with it.

Second, Laguna has been a low-and-slow growth town since we passed America’s first community-wide height ordinance in 1971. It’s one of many reasons why Laguna is such a challenging place to build anything.

Third, the Council just strengthened our building codes. These changes address so many core concerns of Measure Q’s authors that we dared to dream they’d declare victory and withdraw it. No such luck.

Fourth, Measure Q was written in secret by people with no land use experience. Land use legislation is complex. It shouldn’t be written by amateurs who bypass the City Council, Planning Commission, and city planning professionals.

Fifth, Measure Q will hurt local businesses run by our friends and neighbors. Locals own 70% of our businesses. Ask them why they are overwhelmingly opposed to Measure Q. Hint: it has a lot to do with “cumulative effects.”

Sixth, Measure Q will force us to raise our taxes or compromise our safety. It will cost us millions of dollars a year in lost revenues and added expenses. That’s money we now use to fund our first-class police and fire departments and other essential services.

Seventh, Measure Q will discourage the preservation of historic buildings. Restoring old buildings is a really, really expensive business proposition. More red tape will compound the problem and invite more delays, while our heritage buildings molder away.

The earnest people behind Measure Q are not hardened criminals. But they are hardened worrywarts who don’t think the rest of us have what it takes to keep Laguna Laguna. Like well-intentioned but overprotective helicopter parents, they’ll stifle and stunt our hometown in a misguided attempt to keep it unique, safe, and vibrant. If you agree that Measure Q won’t work and will hurt the town we love, help us spread the word, check out citizensforlagunasfuture.com, donate if you can, and join us in voting No on Q in November.

Chris is a senior and housing advocate, co-founder of Laguna Neighbors, and co-chair of Alex Rounaghi’s campaign for City Council.