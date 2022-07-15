Opinion: I Have Seen The Light

I just returned from Norway, where I was immersed in daylight for 24 hours straight. In Tromso, above the Arctic Circle. It’s mind boggling weird. Your head says go but your body says no. I have also seen the light on how a large, modern city can treat learning as sacred and build a brand-new public library as the cultural centerpiece of their downtown. Oslo has done this by building a brand new, state-of-the-art, five-story library by the waterfront, next to their new opera house, placing culture first and foremost in the lives of their citizens.

One of the obvious things about Norwegians is they love their books. I suppose you would too if it were dark and cold most of the year. But even at 2 a.m. in the northern reaches of Tromso, I spied people outside, reading books in the summer light. Bookstores are on every corner and in every plaza. People read on buses, trams and subways. But the centerpiece of learning is the two-year-old Oslo Deichman Bjorvika, with 450,000 books wrapped around a large atrium with a long, hanging mobile of letters in the middle. There’s a cinema and 200-seat auditorium in the basement, and a cafe and newsstand on the ground floor. The entire first floor is dedicated to children’s learning, a warm, inviting space with interactive, experiential elements to spend the day in wonderment. Parents and kids were splayed out around the abundant cozy nooks, like “Bird Mountain” and “The Cave.” There were sections devoted to fairy tales, picture books, fiction, and multi-lingual learning.

The second floor is a place to activate young adults, with maker spaces, film and music stations, sound studios, study rooms, comics and sheet music. There’s even an art project called “Future Library,” where they planted 1,000 trees outside Oslo that will be harvested in the year 2114 and used for printing books by selected authors. Now that’s forward thinking.

As you climb the floors it gets quieter and more contemplative, with numerous spaces to relax, read, and have private meetings. There’s a sense of discovery as you roam each floor, with a surprise around every corner. And of course, another open-air cafe on the roof.

“The library has moved away from being a place to store books to be a place for people to meet and learn,” explained the library’s architect, Svein Lund. “Here you will find spaces for meeting, rehearsal rooms, gaming rooms, exhibition niches, record studio, silent reading rooms, etc. Even though books have a strong presence, this library is designed first and foremost as a place for people.”

It made me realize how we could reimagine our library for the 21st century. Those of us who are advocating for the city to sign a short-term lease with the County to continue operating it before committing to 25 more years are not anti-library. We’re pro better library. It’s hard to fathom why there would be opposition to upgrading our anachronistic library, unless those people haven’t traveled and seen what a beacon for humanity a modern library can be. Or somehow cling to the belief that the County of Orange has the vision and will to create something magnificent and worthy of Laguna.

The other light I saw in Oslo is that it is indeed possible for a large, modern city to rid itself of cars. Through a combination of trams, buses, trolleys, subways, bikes, scooters, Uber, taxis, wide pedestrian streets, and a congestion tax on cars entering the center, there are virtually no cars downtown and thus it’s quiet, peaceful, clean and safe. I consider myself an urban bike connoisseur, and love to sightsee silently on two wheels. Oslo is without a doubt the most enjoyable place I have ever biked. People have simply ditched their cars in favor of more easeful mobility.

Could we build a great, modern library and solve our traffic problems here in Laguna? You bet your ass. It just takes political will, and the power to negotiate control away from the County. We’re off to a good start by getting cars off Forest Avenue. Now imagine if we could get visitors to stop and leave them behind before entering downtown, with ample parking and alternative transportation. And a healthy premium for entering and/or parking on our streets – which should make all the “tax the tourists” people happy. Imagine how easy traffic would flow with roundabouts along Glenneyre Street and Laguna Canyon Road, dedicated bike lanes and bike share kiosks throughout town, and a comprehensive neighborhood network of public transportation. And as for the library, come on already. Tell your elected officials yes, we want to keep it right where it is. But let’s seize this moment to investigate and imagine something new and great that expands our cultural offerings and learning assets, especially at a time when we have lost our beautiful historic movie house to a car showroom. We deserve an epic library, and to reach it easefully, with no traffic.

Billy hosts Laguna Talks on Thursday nights on KXFM radio. He’s also the CEO of La Vida Laguna, an E-bike and ocean sports tour company. Email: [email protected]