Orange County adds regional COVID-19 vaccine site at Soka University

Orange County officials announced Wednesday that a regional COVID-19 Vaccine Point of Dispensing (POD) site will open Jan. 23 at Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“Orange County is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone who wants it,” Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement. “This second vaccination site at Soka University will allow us to vaccinate thousands more residents every day.”

While county officials say they’re moving quickly to make the COVID-19 vaccination available; they acknowledge that Orange County is grappling with a limited supply of doses. The Orange County Health Care Agency is request-ing more doses from the state on a daily basis, according to a press release.

Orange County is setting up regional vaccine PODs across the region and expects to install at least five so-called “Super PODs.” Since the Disneyland Resort POD site opened on Jan. 13, about 21,782 vaccines distributed to eligible Orange County residents and employees working in Orange County. State officials recently announced that individuals 65 years and older can now get in line to be vaccinated. However, the county’s online appointment system has been reportedly mired by technical glitches. Appointments are now available through Othena.com based on vaccine availability.

A high wind event also temporarily closed the POD at Disneyland on Tuesday.

New Super POD sites will open as the supply of COVID-19 vaccines available in the County in-creases. Additional Super POD sites will open in a phased approach, according to a press release.

“I am very pleased that we were able to partner with Soka University, located in the City of Aliso Viejo, to stand up the second Super POD site in the Fifth District,” said Sup. Lisa Bartlett, who represents Laguna Beach. “My district has a large number of seniors eligible

to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A, and having a location in South County will prove extremely helpful in providing greater and more convenient access to the vaccine.”

Bartlett encourages residents to visit COVIDVaccineFacts.com for the latest information on who is eligible to get vaccinated and learn the facts about the vaccines’ safety and efficacy. Vaccines dispensed at County Super PODs are currently available for individuals who live and work in Orange County and fall within the State’s Phase 1A. Eligible individuals with an appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility at the Super POD site to receive a vaccine.

“We are proud to partner with the County of Orange and Soka University to be a part of this important step towards ending this pandemic,” Alison Viejo Mayor Tiffany Ackley said.

Soka University has trained as a POD since 2007.

“As we mark our 20th Anniversary in 2021, how appropriate that we can start this year in solidarity with the County to support our front line workers, first responders and community members in this important endeavor,” Archibald Asawa, vice president of finance and administration at Soka University of America, said in a prepared statement.