Rainstorms to continue through next Tuesday

Don’t put your umbrella away just yet.

Yesterday’s rainstorm, which OC Public Works said brought around 1.18 inches of rain to Laguna Beach, is just the first of two storms to hit Southern California this week.

Thursday’s storm dumped the most precipitation on Seal Beach at 2.76 inches, the highest in Orange County, OC Public Works reported.

The National Weather Service predicts the next storm will arrive this weekend, beginning Saturday night, Feb. 3 and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 6. The heaviest precipitation will most likely fall on that Monday.

During that time, temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-50s, with lows in the high 40s. Total rainfall for coastal and valley regions is expected to be between three to six inches.

A high surf advisory is in effect until Feb. 3, along with a flood watch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6.

The city offers pre-filled sandbags to Laguna Beach residents at the Act V Parking Lot, located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road and Aliso Beach East (Inland) Parking Lot. To stay informed of all pertinent city updates, sign up for Nixle alerts by texting 92651 to 888-777. Visit www.alertoc.com to register for county emergency notifications.