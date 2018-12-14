Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Santa Sighting, Tree Lighting Brighten Up Laguna

Posted On 13 Dec 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Share this:

Laguna’s annual Hospitality Night took place last Friday, Dec. 7. Santa Claus arrived in a lifeguard Jeep to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting.

Santa Claus makes a new friend during Laguna’s annual Hospitality Night last Friday, Dec. 7. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

The Susi Q Ukulele Group performs. Photo by Mitch Ridder

After the lighting, the city hosted activities including live music, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and letter writing to the troops. City officials reported that area children wrote dozens of letters throughout the evening, which have made their way to Camp Pendleton and will be sent to Marines who cannot be with their families this holiday.

Hospitality Night is co-sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

This hospitality night has been the most successful one yet and we cannot wait to make more amazing memories with everyone next year!” chamber officials said.

Santa arrives in an old lifeguard Jeep to light the city Christmas tree. Photo by Mitch Ridder

Guests visit under the city’s Christmas tree. Photo courtesy of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

The band Sweet Mahogany performs on the main stage on Forest Avenue. Photo by Mitch Ridder

Waiting to see Santa. Photo by Mitch Ridder

The cookie table at the Laguna Presbyterian Church is always a favorite stop for young and old. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach presented a festive surfboard menorah. Photo courtesy of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Share this:
About the Author

Leave a Reply

*





Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.