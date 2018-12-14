Santa Sighting, Tree Lighting Brighten Up Laguna

Share this:

Laguna’s annual Hospitality Night took place last Friday, Dec. 7. Santa Claus arrived in a lifeguard Jeep to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting.

After the lighting, the city hosted activities including live music, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and letter writing to the troops. City officials reported that area children wrote dozens of letters throughout the evening, which have made their way to Camp Pendleton and will be sent to Marines who cannot be with their families this holiday.

Hospitality Night is co-sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

“This hospitality night has been the most successful one yet and we cannot wait to make more amazing memories with everyone next year!” chamber officials said.