Sign Numbing

Editor,

For a city with the strictest sign code, we sure do love electronic message boards! These police department signs are meant to warn drivers of dangers related to traffic, accidents, etc., yet the LBPD inexplicably has decided to use them constantly, at several locations in, out and around town, to display such helpful messages as “Have a nice day!” and “Happy Holidays!”

Really? This is the “look” we want for our town? Now we are numb to the signs, so if they do display useful messages for their intended purpose, we won’t pay any attention. And as a bonus, they increase the danger to cyclists, by forcing them into traffic. Thanks LBPD!

Ann Marie McKay, Laguna Beach