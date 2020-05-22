Take Skyloft with home with you this Memorial Day Weekend! Our meats are smoked in-house, so you can have that smokey bbq flavored without all the work of BBQing yourself Our take-out menu will be available all weekend (including Monday) call 949-715-1550 to place your order or stop by and order in person!
Address- 422 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
Phone- (949) 715- 1550
Website – https://www.onthemenuonline.com/listing/skyloft/
- Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
- Obscenity and excessive cursing.
- Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
Scroll down to comment on this post.