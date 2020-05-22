Skyloft

By
scottsanchez
-
0
64
Share this:

Take Skyloft with home with you this Memorial Day Weekend! Our meats are smoked in-house, so you can have that smokey bbq flavored without all the work of BBQing yourself Our take-out menu will be available all weekend (including Monday) call 949-715-1550 to place your order or stop by and order in person!

Address- 422 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
Phone- (949) 715- 1550
Website – https://www.onthemenuonline.com/listing/skyloft/

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here