LAM opens new exhibit: ‘Reflections of Resilience’ 

The exhibition is on view now through Aug. 25

Laguna Art Museum has revealed its next exhibit, Reflections of Resilience, features artwork by the 2024 Master of Fine Art graduates from Laguna College of Art+Design (LCAD).

The exhibit celebrates the completion of the graduates’ artistic journey and showcases their dedication, creativity and individuality.

At LCAD, these artists have honed their skills with a blend of tradition and contemporary vision, resulting in compelling and unforgettable art pieces.

The emerging artists featured in the exhibition include Cara Baxter, Jason Dowd, Amber Foote, Sara Khakpour, Ryanne Phillips, Janaise Sanchez, Eric Theodore and Kevin Yaun.

“We are proud to introduce Reflections of Resilience, featuring the extraordinary work of the 2024 Master of Fine Art graduates from LCAD. It’s always exciting to collaborate with emerging artists who have developed through the expertise and leadership of LCAD,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “Year after year, this exhibition provides a pulse on critical thinking and contemporary issues in figure painting.”

The detailed paintings and drawings explore the intersection of personal introspection and external realities. The Reflections of Resilience exhibit hopes to invite art lovers to engage with the rational and the poetic and encourage thoughtful contemplation and reflection.

For more information about Reflections of Resilience, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive in Laguna Beach, on the corner of Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.