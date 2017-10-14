After 50 Years, a View from the Top of the World

By Amy Orr, Special to the Independent

Columns of colorful balloons punctuated the blue sky when former students and staff returned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Top of the World Elementary School last Friday. Founding principal Al Haven visited with dozens of attendees from the institution’s inaugural year.

“In the ‘60s, people were experimenting with innovations and open spaces in schools,” Haven said. “Lighting, flooring, walls…ideas were changing. Laguna wanted to do something different. This school was part of the board’s plan for a spectacular K-12 district.”

The former principal spoke with pride as he talked about the advanced concepts TOW incorporated when it opened in 1967. “The teachers were a team; everyone worked together to create the best environment for the students. We had flexible, small group teaching and learning spaces that were designed to help kids be productive. If a teacher was working on creative writing, she might have 10 chairs looped around a window so that kids could look out and be inspired.”

The school’s cutting-edge ideas drew constant attention, with as many as 1,000 visitors per year. He shared an old handbook, which had a whole section of guidelines for tours of the school.

Haven’s daughter, Laurie Haven McKinley, entered fifth grade when TOW opened. “I hated having my dad as the principal because everyone made fun of me,” she said. “But I loved going to school here. The system was very different, but it felt comfortable. I liked moving around and having lots of different teachers.”

Former student Dawna Gibby Montgomery smiled as she chatted with former teachers and classmates, saying the event brought back happy memories. “As little kids, we all watched them build this school. It was the biggest day of our lives when we actually got to go here.”

Terry Hustwick, who taught at TOW from 1967 to 2003, said she loved the “excitement of this creative approach to student learning.” TOW’s team teaching allowed teachers to share ideas and approaches and the interactive system created a close partnership among the staff members, she said. “It changed my life being involved with something so special.”

Teacher Joan Swartzbaugh echoed Hustwick’s enthusiasm. “I taught here from 1967 to 1972 and I loved this place…it was a way of life. It was teamwork. We were all best friends. We wrote our own curriculum and created something that no other school has been able to duplicate.”

Principal Haven left in the school 1976. In his absence, elements of the original program began to change, although Hustwick said the school maintained grade-level teaching teams and kept incorporating new technology.

According to TOW’s current principal, Michael Conlon, the school and the district continue to “strive for excellence and be in the forefront of educational trends.” He says TOW’s first, fourth, and fifth grade classrooms have flexible learning environments with multiple monitors, movable furniture, and audio amplification and the school has computers or tablets for every student.

TOW remains a very close-knit community.

“We were embraced here,” said LBUSD board member Ketta Brown, who sent three children to TOW. “This place is truly magical. It’s a family. Everyone is loving and caring…there’s an incredible depth of passion.”

Having spent years as a parent, a teacher, and a principal, Sharon Maloney was able to appreciate TOW from all angles. “The TOW community is so supportive,” she said, “it’s just a very special school.”

TOW’s former students reconnected and reminisced while current students enjoyed face painting, carnival games and a playground full of inflatables. Laughter echoed across the lawn as youngsters rolled around in giant hamster balls and climbed towering rock walls.

Just before sunset, musicians honored TOW’s milestone by playing the Beatles’ “Birthday” song. With forkfuls of birthday cake, families joined in a communal celebration for this beloved little school, perched on a hill at the top of the world.