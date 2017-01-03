Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The News

New Hires, Fields and Trophies Stand Out in ’16

After 78 years, the Laguna Beach High School baseball team finally got to have its dog pile.
Posted On 03 Jan 2017
, By
Locals Featured in New Year’s Events

And Moorea Howson, the high school’s 2015 homecoming queen, will join other homecoming queens in Memphis for the pre-show and halftime show at the Liberty Bowl. Georgia and TCU face of Monday, Jan. 2.
Posted On 02 Jan 2017
, By
Farewell to Those We Lost in ‘16

Laguna said goodbye this year to residents and community contributors who touched our lives and will long be remembered in our town.
Posted On 01 Jan 2017
, By


Grants, Gold Medals and Lawsuits Top 2016’s News

This year, state and national trends buffeted Laguna Beach and helped reshape the town’s landscape.
Posted On 31 Dec 2016
, By
Spreadsheets by Day, Recipes by Night

Marilyn Wilson by day is an accountant. In the evenings, however, she is an expert baker, selling and delivering baguettes to locals around town. Laguna Baguettes, now in its third operational month, provides customers with fresh,...
Posted On 30 Dec 2016
, By
Trump Taps UCI Economist for New Post

In a letter to the Indy in 2011, local resident Peter Navarro, a registered Democrat at the time, characterized himself as “an environmentally sensitive, fiscally conservative Clintonite.”
Posted On 30 Dec 2016
, By

Heart Talk

I Resolve, More Or Less Approximately 40% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. That is more than watch the Super Bowl. The University of Scranton has done research that suggests only 8% actually achieve their new year’s goals....
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Guest column

It Happens   It wasn’t supposed to happen to us, But it happened to Dutch and my uncle Russ,   It happened to “Hevs” and Charlie Plummer, It happened to all of the boys of summer.   Guarding the beaches, young, fit, and tan,...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Guest column

Up The Down Escalator   Every Dec. 31, when the hype of New Year’s sequins and resolutions threaten overload, I escape. I become 5 again, my family newly emigrated from Europe and our first celebration in America. Jewish New Year is a...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By

Student Singers and Musicians Perform to Full House

Editor, Tuesday (Dec. 13) night at the Artist’s Theatre Mr. Jeremy Chung presented a flawless high school instrumental concert. All the music the bands played was presented with perfection. The music was difficult and the bands responded with perfection. Christmas songs were presented and...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Cartoon

Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Students Raise Funds To Help The Homeless

    Top of the World Elementary School students enrolled in the Community Learning Center (CLC) partnered with the Illumination Foundation to help raise funds and provide basic necessities to the homeless, says a district statement. The foundation provides services for homeless...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By

Pet Peeves

Year Ended I decided to do group therapy. There was me and a roomful of therapists. The first session went like this.   “Ah-huh, Ah-huh, Ah-huh, Ah-huh, Ah-huh. Then, the next therapist,   “Umm....
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Legion Members Send Comfort and Joy Overseas

The Laguna Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 sewed 154 Christmas stockings to send to Words of Comfort, Hope and Promise, a San Clement non-profit that shipped 2,000 stockings to...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By
Top Administrator Moves On

Dean West, the local school district’s assistant superintendent of business services, returns to a new job after the two-week winter break, taking a similar post at the Orange County Department...
Posted On 29 Dec 2016
, By

