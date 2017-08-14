America First! Plans Laguna Rally

A group called America First! plans a rally to protest illegal immigration and promote stronger border protection in Laguna Beach on Sunday, Aug. 20, police said.

The group has held three prior events in Laguna without incident, police Sgt. James Cota said Monday.

“They say they are there to create awareness for American citizens that have been victims from illegal immigrants,” said Cota, who did not immediately identify the organizer. “This is not a big deal at all.”

Cota said the America First! organizer informs police of a planned rally in advance, but has not asked for police protection.

Those involved in a July 30 America First! rally waved U.S. flags and held a banner that read, “No more victims. Secure our borders,” as seen in a Youtube video. Others in the video described their support for the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including the president’s proposal for a border wall with Mexico.