Better Than a Boutonniere

Editor,

Last night (Saturday, Feb. 4,) the Royal Hawaiian graciously allowed the Russo family to host a formal after-party from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party was only for seniors and their dates, if upperclassmen. While initially reluctant, the Royal Hawaiian knew that this would be a great way to give back to our community.

The students got back from the dance on their busses between 11 p.m. and midnight and about 200 of them filled the restaurant, which closed an hour early for the private party. The restaurant served appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks. The students killed it on the dance floor until 2 a.m. where senior Connor Brashier DJ’d. No students drove home themselves.

It was a great night and the Royal Hawaiian, its manager Carlos and the staff who stayed late for the event, went above and beyond to give back and make the event a success.