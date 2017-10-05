May 9, 1928-Sept. 19, 2017

Beverly Ann Duke Tyler died in her Laguna Beach home Sept. 19. She spent the final weeks of her life in the company of friends and family, and her passing was peaceful and mercifully brief.

She was born Beverly Ann Bustetter on May 9, 1928, in Los Angeles to parents Helen McNulty Bustetter and Martin Bustetter and lived in Southern California her entire life. She married Irving Duke in 1951, and worked at the Rand Corporation to support him while he attended medical school. Irving Duke died in 1995. In 2004, Beverly married Robert A. Tyler in 2004. She and Bob were members of the Laguna United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Robert A. Tyler; sister Barbara Bustetter Falk of Tucson, Ariz.; children Peter Duke and Alex Duke, both of Pacific Palisades, and Cameron Duke of El Cerrito; and granddaughter Katie Rose Duke, also of Pacific Palisades.

A private memorial for family and close friends is scheduled. Beverly supported many charitable organizations in her lifetime, so a memorial donation to a favorite charity would have made her most happy.