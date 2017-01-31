Charges Escalate by the Hour

Alexander Steven Tracey, 24, of Laguna Niguel, who witnesses described as playing chicken with motorists as he walked in the middle of Park Avenue and yelled at passerby, was arrested by police for suspicion of public drunkenness about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. But as the night wore one, new charges were added.

When Tracey was arrested, police allege he was in possession of a Head tennis racket, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said. An hour after his arrest, a resident in the 900 block of Park Avenue arrived home to find a break-in where a Head racket and tequila bottle were taken. By 7:30 p.m. and a block away, another Park resident returned home to find his mail box damaged and shards from a tequila bottle on the driveway. Tracey was charged with burglary and vandalism as well, the log shows.

Monday, Jan. 23

Burglary. 1400 Coral Drive. 6 p.m. Police are investigating the theft of $15,000 in cash from the desk drawer of a home, which apparently was hit by burglars during business hours. The resident returned home to find a laundry door open.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Fraud. 1700 block of Temple Hills Dr. 3 p.m. A resident reported that someone had written $2,800 in checks from a business, which had not issued the checks.

Child abuse. 1700 block of Coast Hwy. 3:47 p.m. Police declined to release any information other than that a case is under investigation.

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of Broadway St. 6 p.m. Brian Russell Hemenway, 41, of Orange, was arrested due to a parole violation, cited and released.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Child abuse. 600 block of Park Ave. 10:46 a.m. Police declined to release any information other than that a case is under investigation.

Petty theft. 600 block of Loretta Dr. Several items were taken from an unlocked vehicle and someone attempted to cash a stolen check.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Fraud. 300 block of Fairview St. 12:27 p.m. A resident reported $650 in unauthorized credit card charges.

Domestic violence. High Dr. Robert Sheuerman, 48, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after his partner sustained facial injuries from being hit several times. The log says she attempted to ward off her attacker with flea spray.

Traffic collision. 31300 Coast Hwy. 11 p.m. A 21-year-old San Clemente man who hit a wall south of Camel Point was arrested for DUI.

Friday, Jan. 26

Traffic stop. Canyon Acres. 2 a.m. Abel David Butler, 26, of San Bernardino, was arrested for nine outstanding warrants from three counties.

Vandalism. 2800 block of Wards Terrace. 9:54 a.m. Gina Defranco, 21, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism after allegedly keying her roommate’s car following an argument.

Property. 500 block of Forest Ave. 10:24 a.m. A man in his 40s or 50s dropped an intact watermelon at the front door of the police department. Police suspect it’s related to a recent racial attack at the home of a local student.

Emergency. 400 block of Seaview St. 3:52 p.m. In response to an emergency call, police responded to a home and arrested Julian Giovanni Ferrazi, 26, of Mission Viejo, for three outstanding warrants.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Indecent exposure. 1200 block of Ocean Front. 10:19 a.m. Joel Cruz Herrera, 37, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of multiple charges when found on private property looking into a room occupied by two women.

Occupied vehicle. 1000 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive. A 46-year-old, Rancho Santa Margarita, DUI.

Suspicious. Cypress Dr. 10:46 p.m. A resident suspected someone of breaking into her home because a dresser had fallen over, though nothing was found missing.