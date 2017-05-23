Journalist Stu Saffer Dies

Journalist and entrepreneur Stu Saffer, founder of the Stu News Laguna website and Laguna Beach Independent weekly newspaper, died Saturday, May 20, after a surgical procedure. He had battled a progressive lung disease for several years and was 74.

His daughter Jackie Miller, of Long Beach, and friend and business partner, Shaena Stabler, were at his side.

A mentor to many, community cheerleader and baseball fanatic, Saffer took on the additional title of Citizen of the Year in 2016’s Patriots Day Parade.

Saffer was born in 1942 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in rural Middleburg, Va. His father, the town doctor, died when he was 11.

A gifted hitter, Saffer won a baseball scholarship to the University of Virginia, but due to family circumstances was unable to accept the offer. Instead he studied radio broadcasting and advertising sales at night at what is now George Mason University, and by day supported a young wife and child by holding down jobs delivering mail and coaching baseball at a junior college.

A brother’s plea to work with him in sales led Saffer to California, where he took myriad jobs, from sales of semiconductors to swimming pools and hosted a sports radio show in Orange County.

His community roots in Laguna Beach grew out of coaching Little League and serving as league commissioner between 1992-97 due to his involvement with Brandon Leahy, the son of Saffer’s landlord, Margo Morganlander. “He was profoundly important to our family,” she said.

Leahy said he Saffer’s empathy for youth went beyond their father-son relationship, recalling him buying baseball gear for kids whose families couldn’t afford it and driving others to events who didn’t have a ride.

“He was the dad my kids didn’t have,” added Laura Parisi, the city treasurer, who met Saffer in 1999 when he was working as a reporter for Laguna’s Coastline News. “I would call him in a quandary: what do I do? My son is doing XYZ.”

Parisi appreciated that Saffer put children’s interests first, omitting the transgressions of parents from the paper’s crime news, and embracing the role of town cheerleader. “That’s the quality I liked best in him,” she said.

In 1998, Saffer bought the Coastline from Jerry Ledbetter with the help of a silent partner. In 2002, he sold the paper to the Los Angeles Times. In 2003 he started the Independent, which became the town’s dominant paper, but he lost its ownership in 2009 due to poor business decisions. The following year he started the online Stu News Laguna, later sharing ownership with Stabler, who handled advertising and marketing. In 2016, the two started a sister site, partnering with Tom and Lana Johnson on Stu News Newport. Both are updated twice weekly with news from police files, government agendas, nonprofit organizations, sports and school events. “I will miss him terribly,” said Stabler, “but will commit my life to honoring his legacy through Stu News Laguna, as he hoped for dearly.”

Community organizer Sande St. John helped Saffer realize his goal by whipping up an Indy fundraiser in November 2014. “You embraced Laguna’s different backgrounds and passions; you made it okay to follow your dream, and never give up,” she said.

Among those Saffer encouraged was Lisa Farber, now publisher of Laguna Beach Vibe, a weekly entertainment newsletter. “When I created my own paper, Stu continued to be a source of encouragement and lend an ear whenever I needed his advice or support.” She met him in 2010 in the aftermath of a car pursuit and a police shooting. “He was never one to miss the action or the scoop!” Farber said. “Along the way he touched so many people as he gave so much of himself to others.”

Saffer is survived by his daughter, Jackie Miller, of Long Beach, and her sons J.R., Charlie, John, and Peter; Brandon Leahy, of San Francisco; daughter, Laura Law, of Atlanta, Ga., and her children Katherine and Will Law; sister, Claudia Young, of Middleburg, Va.; and grandsons Ryan and Michael Lipert. He was pre-deceased by his two brothers, Tom and Thornton Saffer, and his daughter, Liz Lipert, of Capistrano Beach.

A celebration of life is planned for June, but details have not been finalized, Stabler said.

In lieu of flowers, Saffer’s family requests that donations be made to Laguna Beach Little League or Friendship Shelter, or the nonprofit of your choice.