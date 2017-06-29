Lack of Trash Receptacles Contributes to Litter

Editor,

Now that it is summer, the trash on the beaches is multiplying. I wish to thank all of the people I see who, like me, walk along and pick up the discarded bottles, cans, and beach toys.

I also wish to thank the hotels, such as the Capri Laguna, who has now put out a new trashcan on the beach level. The one huge exception is the Surf and Sand, which has no trashcans on their huge beach expanse and continues to use plastic cups, which are discarded on the beach. They must lose a fortune on their towels, which are all over town and often left in the tide line on the beach.

What happened to environmental friendliness to the town that supports you?

Julie Ross, Laguna Beach