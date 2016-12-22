Previous Story
Local EOC Recognized in the OC
Posted On 22 Dec 2016
Emergency Operations Coordinator for the city of Laguna Beach, Jordan Villwock was recognized recently for plans written and developed and classes taught in the County of Orange to ensure better preparedness to successfully respond to disasters. Villwock was recognized by the chief of the governor’s Office of Emergency Service, Director of the Social Services Agency, Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, and the Orange County Director of Emergency Management, Donna Boston.