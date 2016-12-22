Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Local EOC Recognized in the OC

Posted On 22 Dec 2016
By :
Comment: 0

 

Emergency Operations Coordinator for the city of Laguna Beach, Jordan Villwock was recognized recently for plans written and developed and classes taught in the County of Orange to ensure better preparedness to successfully respond to disasters. Villwock was recognized by the chief of the governor’s Office of Emergency Service, Director of the Social Services Agency, Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, and the Orange County Director of Emergency Management, Donna Boston.

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.