LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Locals Recall a Day of Horror and Heroism

Posted On 14 Sep 2017
Law enforcement personnel encircle the Sept. 11 memorial, marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Laguna Beach marked the 16th anniversary of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil around a fragment extracted from the destroyed World Trade Center towers, a memorial in Heisler Park.

The fire department’s Api Weinert led the ceremony, flanked by uniformed police, fire and marine safety personnel.

Memorial creator Jorg Dubin also spoke at the ceremony.

Early morning volunteers Doug Miller, Bob Lively, Gail Duncan, Cindy Adamson, Sandy Thornton, Connie Burlin, Ron Hazelwood and Sande St. John festooned the memorial with mini flags and banners. Copy and Print owner Mehdi Zahedi donated banners, seen elsewhere around town.

Another tribute could be seen at night on the canyon walls: a projected U.S. flag.

 

