Meet the Only Republican in the Race for Governor
John H. Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of California, speaks to Laguna Beach Republicans at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Woman’s club, 286 St. Anne’s Dr.
In addition to running for governor, Cox is sponsoring an initiative modeled after the legislative process of New Hampshire, said Emil Monda, president of the GOP group. The initiative promises to make state legislators more accessible and responsive, while reducing costs and the influence of special interests.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and a $25 donation to LBGOP is requested. Please R.S.V.P. to – [email protected].
LBBC Hosts Speaker and Promotes Networking
Ryan Roemer, Mission Hospital staff psychologist, will be the guest speaker at the 7:30 a.m. breakfast meeting of the Laguna Beach Business club on Thursday, May 18 at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway.
He will share the current trends in adolescent mental health and treatment services.
For more information or to register contact Bart Zandbergen at 949-363-8686, or email: [email protected]
Absorb Local History With Heritage Month Events
Take a guided walk around historic downtown Laguna Beach from 10-12 a.m. Saturday, May 20, with Heritage Committee members. Meet in front of the public library at 363 Glenneyre St. Admission is free.
A guided walk around the Crystal Cove Historic District is also available from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Park at Los Trancos parking lot on the inland side. Meet at the bluff top deck near the cottage rental office. Admission is free. Parking is $15.
Visit the Laguna Beach Historical Society, located in the Murphy-Smith House at 278 Ocean Ave. It’s open Friday through Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Film Focuses on Locals Tackling a Water Crisis
A preliminary cut of the film “20 Miles A Glass” will be shown from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St Ann’s Dr., an event hosted by Susan Hough and the Laguna Beach-based non-profit Wisdom Spring.
The documentary follows Hough and the late Sobonfu Somé, who was born and raised in Burkina Faso and experienced its water crisis first hand. Wisdom Spring works with high schools in Leesburg, Va., and Laguna Beach, raising money and awareness for the water crisis in the West Africa country of Burkina Faso. Wisdom Spring has raised over $310,000 and installed 26 wells in West Africa.
The film is scheduled for release later this year. Student interviews from Laguna Beach High School include Charlotte Watkins, Callista Helms, Audrey Trabert, Uta Urnshido and Ellie Glade.
For more info: www.wisdomspring.org.
Planners Tackle Parking Study Findings, Laguna Canyon Development Standards
The Planning Commission will continue to review and discuss a parking demand study Wednesday, May 17, as part of the city’s review of the Downtown Specific Plan, policy and development guidelines for the downtown area.
Separately, consultants MIG will also present suggested modifications to existing planning documents for Laguna Canyon. Their report establishes standards for defining key descriptive terms such as rustic, rural and small scale, and outlines potential modifications and development standards in zoning districts such as the Laguna Canyon Annexation Area Specific Plan and Sarah Thurston Park Specific Plan.
Community input will play an essential role in identifying city priorities, planner Wendy Jung says in a statement. The commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
For more info, contact planner Wendy Jung, 949 497-0321.
Make Your Mark on TOW Trailhead
The city is seeking public input about whether to install a gate and its appearance at the trailhead off Old Top of the World Drive.
A workshop on the topic is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to participate or provide comments to Samantha Byfield at 949 497-0342 or [email protected]
Boys and Girls Club Holds Annual Gala
Guests of the Boys and Girls Club’s 17th Art of Giving Gala will enjoy dinner, dancing, live entertainment and live and silent auctions Saturday, May 13, at the Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway.
Table sponsorships are available. For more information contact Michelle Ray at 949-494-2535 ext. 7584 or [email protected]
Young Artists Awarded Windfall
Art4Kids received $1,000 from the Festival of Art Foundation, a statement says.
Founder Pam Schrader says the donation will go toward helping teens in the CSP Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach, children treated at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, teens attending summer camp at the Laguna Art Museum and to families who use the Laguna Food Pantry.
Art4Kids welcomes donors and volunteers to assemble artpacks, work at art booths and workshops, make handmade cards, and identify children in distress. Learn more at art4kidsinc.org.
Workshop Reveals Methods for Quake Retrofitting
The building trades and property owners are invited to a workshop about how to protect buildings from earthquakes through retrofitting.
The event to promote building earthquake resiliency takes place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Skyloft restaurant, 422 S. Coast Highway. Engineer and presenter Annie Kao frequently speaks about structural engineering product solutions.
Lunch is available for $13. Register at 949 494-1018.