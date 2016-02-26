Quantcast
By Taylor Pitz, Special to the Independent

Marc Pitz of Laguna Beach passed away on Feb. 15, 2016, at the age of 51 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Marc was “made in Canada”, but born in Laguna Beach to Marcel and Monique Pitz. He grew up in Laguna, and attended Laguna Beach High School where he was a four-year varsity soccer player. He also traveled with the Orange County All-Star soccer team to Europe where they toured and played for a summer. He later went on to play and graduate from University of California, Santa Barbara. During his time in college, he met the love of his life, Julie Kircher, and the two were married not long after they earned their degrees. The couple has three children, Taylor, Makenna, and Mason. All three children attended LBHS like their father.

Pitz lived in Laguna Beach his entire life, and he loved the Laguna community dearly. He managed the Pitz family restaurant, Dizz’s As Is, for the duration of his working career where he was adored by staff and customers alike. As his children grew up, he coached both AYSO and Little League teams. He surfed Laguna’s beautiful beaches, and he loved spending time in the ocean with his family. He was also a talented snow skier, snowboarder, water skier, wake boarder, and all-around athlete.

Pitz will be remembered as a peaceful warrior who left a palpable impact on the people in his life. He never let cancer get in his way. He lived and loved to the fullest each and every day of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, and he will be greatly missed by those close to him.

Pitz is survived by a large family in Laguna Beach including wife Julie; children Taylor, Makenna, and Mason; parents Marcel and Monique; sisters Line O’Keefe and Chantale McConnell and brother Dominic; as well as eight nieces and nephews.

A paddle out to honor Pitz will be held at Brooks Street Beach this Sunday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held at Laguna Presbyterian Church Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Donations in his honor can be made to the LBHS Marc Pitz Memorial Scholarship (c/o Friends of Marc Fund, US Bank).

 

Coach Salutes a Star Player

Player Anika Pitz, who wore No. 7 to honor the jersey number of her uncle, Marc Pitz, with her cousin, Mason Pitz, Marc’s son.

Player Anika Pitz, who wore No. 7 to honor the jersey number of her uncle, Marc Pitz, with her cousin, Mason Pitz, Marc’s son. Photos courtesy of Lisa Pitz.

The team listens to coach Bill Rolfing.

The team listens to coach Bill Rolfing.

Fans who attended a girls soccer playoff match last week were among the first to honor Marc Pitz, a star athlete and well-loved resident who died on Monday, Feb. 15.

The day after Pitz’s death, longtime Laguna Beach High School soccer coach Bill Rolfing, sobbing as he spoke, described his former player before the Guyer Field crowd. Leading the national anthem was Charlee Rubino, whose family and siblings had the good fortune to experience Pitz’s attentiveness as a friend and coach.

Player Anika Pitz, in honor of her uncle, shed her usual No. 3 jersey to wear his number, lucky 7, and scored the game’s first goal. The Breakers won the match, but lost in the second round.

 

The banner displayed at the soccer playoff contest Feb. 16 was coordinated thanks to the Kruger Family.

The banner displayed at the soccer playoff contest Feb. 16 was coordinated thanks to the Kruger Family.

  1. Kimberly OBrien Young February 27, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    RIP Marc Pitz!! Your legacy will liveoin through your children and the hearts and memories of all those whose lives you touched!

  2. jim rvans February 27, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    so saddened to hear the news of Marc passing. i knew the family well and spent time leaving next to his parents in there rental property, I spent many nights at there family restaurant,i will always remember there kindness and great food. RIP see you on the other side Marc. JimEvans

