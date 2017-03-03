Senior Welcomes Lang Pool

Editor,

A new 108′ by 75′ foot city and school district swimming pool and a shallow teaching pool in Lang Park is a great idea.

Our pool on Park Avenue would continue to operate, but alas our high school’s championship water polo teams would finally have a pool large enough and deep enough to compete in, and practices could be scheduled at hours other than early mornings and late evenings.

In addition, any age adults and our growing senior population, the Lang Park Boys and Girls Club group and Anneliese’s School at Lang Park could use the pool, not to forget the 70 residents next door in Vista Aliso’s senior apartments.

Every young person in Laguna should have the opportunity to learn to swim along with our older citizens and a new pool would offer the opportunity for exercise the year round. Let’s hope it happens.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach