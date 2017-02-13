Sunday Drive Attracts Attention

A caravan of nearly 100 motorcyclists, including some exhibitionists pulling wheelies as they rode on Coast Highway, made an impression as they roared into town about noon this past Sunday, Feb. 12, police said.

The motorcycle pack, wearing insignias from several different clubs, ascended to Alta Laguna Park without serious incident, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said. One rider was cited for failing to stop for a sign, and another fled the area previously after a pursuit with Newport Beach police, he said.

Monday, Feb. 6

Vehicle burglary. Wesley Dr. 6:35 p.m. A thief who stole shoes from a person’s car fled the area and then abandoned the loot.

Robbery. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7 p.m. A shopkeeper decided not to seek prosecution of a thief, who apologized after the merchant contacted him. The thief left behind identifying information, which the merchant used to contact him and send a message. The thief agreed to make restitution for a $650 bong he had stuffed under his shirt.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Petty theft. 21600 block of Treetop Lane. 8 a.m. A jacket, sweater and other personal items valued at $500 were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Stake out. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 9 a.m. Probationer Michael Treadway, 55, of Laguna Beach, who police wanted to question over a traffic collision the week before, was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Threat. 31800 block of Coast Hwy. 11 a.m. A resident received a text message stating that a “bomb blast will occur where you are today.” Detectives determined the message was from an internet provider outside the U.S.

Property. 1500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:48 p.m. A guest checked out but forgot a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver.

Rescue. Cliff rescue. 200 block of Crescent Bay Dr. 7 p.m. Firefighters assisted a person who was uninjured but stuck 30 feet down a cliff.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Occupied vehicle. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. Heather Tiffany Pflug, 41, of Laguna Hills, was arrested for suspicion of possessing 7.9 grams of meth. Bail was set at $25,000.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Traffic stop. Laguna Ave. 1:59 a.m. A 24-year-old Fountain Valley man was cited for DUI.

Vehicle burglary. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 11:15 a.m. Someone who took a credit card used it at a restaurant.

Traffic stop. Canyon Acres. 6:25 p.m. Luis Alberto Mendoza, 28, of Pomona, was arrested for a Pomona warrant for a vehicle code violation.

Friday, Feb. 10

Traffic stop. 500 block of Forest Ave. 12:30 a.m. A 57-year-old woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Cleo Street. 1:30 a.m. A 36-year-old Arizona woman was cited for DUI.

Fraud. PD. 7 a.m. A forged check of $472 was cashed.

Vehicle burglary. 31700 block of Coast Hwy. 2 p.m. Two days earlier, someone took items valued t $800 from a car that was possibly unlocked.

Traffic stop. Vista del Sol. 10:30 p.m. Kristin Casie Senura, 29, of Seattle, was cited for suspicion of DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a prior offense.

Traffic stop. 30600 block of Coast Hwy. 10:37 p.m. A 73-year-old Van Nuys woman was cited for DUI.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Traffic stop. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 1:54 a.m. A 24-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. N. Coast Hwy. A 19-year-old Newport Beach woman was cited for DUI.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Traffic stop. Myrtle Street. 12:23 a.m. A 56-year-old Villa Park man was cited for DUI.

Occupied vehicle. 200 block of Wave St. 1:11 a.m. James Thacker, 53, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of drug and paraphernalia possession. Police allegedly seized 6 grams of meth, a meth pipe and syringes.

Grand theft. 1400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 3:35 p.m. A resident reported the theft of a $3,700 generator for drones.