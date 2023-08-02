A Home with a Soul: Bronwyn Leigh Jones Presents an Artistic Masterpiece in Laguna Beach

Just listed! A home that is more than just a property; it’s a magical experience waiting to be discovered. Nestled within the prestigious Park Avenue estates of Laguna Beach, this meticulously crafted, newly renovated custom home is a testament to luxury at its finest. Bronwyn Leigh Jones (DRE #02104013) and Jennifer Castaneda (DRE# 01996563, [email protected]) of The Oppenheim Group, have the honor of presenting this gem, priced at $7,749,000.

“This property is magical,” says Bronwyn, her voice brimming with excitement. “From the panoramic vistas of the ocean, canyon, and Catalina Island that you can see from every window and patio, to the bespoke European cabinetry in the chef’s kitchen, every detail has been thoughtfully curated.”

The property boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and spans a generous 5,500 sq. ft. The open concept design effortlessly blends spaciousness with style, creating a truly remarkable living experience. The impressive chef’s kitchen comes replete with a custom-designed oversized island featuring three sinks, top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, and meticulously crafted countertops.

But the magic of this home extends beyond its luxurious features. Eleni and her husband, the owners and decorators of the house, have infused the property with a unique character. Eleni refers to the home as a “she” and a “goddess,” indicating its grandeur and beauty. The entrance area features a bench that has been in the family for many years, which Eleni personally sanded and painted, adding a touch of personal history and charm to the home.

The home’s interior design follows a monochromatic theme, with a lot of Restoration Hardware furniture. Each room in the house has its own unique design and texture, especially noticeable in the tiles used in the bathrooms.

“The tranquil primary suite offers a custom boutique-style walk-in closet and an ensuite spa bathroom with a large custom stone soaking tub and an infrared sauna salt cave. It’s a perfect sanctuary for relaxation,” adds Bronwyn.

The property doesn’t just stop at the interior. Step outside into a private 1/3-acre backyard, offering multiple decks, lush landscaping with an organic herb garden, and fruit trees. Perfect for enjoying the sunsets and stunning canyon views as well as daily visits from the goats grazing at dusk in the canyons below. The built-in outdoor L-shaped lounging pavilion surrounds a sleek rectangular fire pit, perfect for enjoying sunsets and the stunning canyon views. The sparkling saltwater pool and jacuzzi, encircled by glass walls, add to the allure of this magical property.

Jennifer Castaneda, co-listing agent, highlights the practical features of the home. “The oversized driveway with a 3-car garage upgraded with new smart garage doors caters to your parking needs, accommodating up to 7 cars with ease,” she says. “The recent addition of a three-floor wireless mesh Wi-Fi system inside and out, including high-tech security cameras, new water filter system, and remote control electric custom curtains and blinds in every room, make this home a perfect blend of luxury and convenience.”

The bespoke custom furnishings, a testament to Eleni’s and her husband’s artistic and interior design prowess, including original minimalistic artwork painted by the owners are available to purchase separately upon request. This unique turnkey property is ready to welcome its new owners to enjoy a fully furnished, luxurious living experience.

In the words of Bronwyn Leigh Jones, “This home is more than just a property; it’s a magical experience waiting to be discovered.”

For more information, reach out to Bronwyn Leigh Jones ([email protected]) or Jennifer Castaneda at The Oppenheim Group.

