A Whale of a Call to Artists

The 48th annual Dana Point Festival of Whales is currently taking applications for artists interested in selling their work at the Festival’s Art in the Park event.

Art in the Park is one of many attractions at the four-day festival, held each year during the first two weekends of March (March 2, 3, 9 and 10) at the Dana Point Harbor.

Artists may apply to show and sell their work from a booth space in the grassy park area of the Harbor, located at the corner of Dana Point Harbor Drive and Island Way.

The show features the work of skilled artisans including glass blowers, painters, photographers, weavers, potters and ceramicists, sculptors, woodworkers and more.

Booth space is $250 for all four days or $75 per day.

For more information and to request an application, send an email to [email protected]

The 48th annual Festival of Whales pays tribute to the annual migration of California gray whales past Dana Point, with educational attractions, food, spirits/beer gardens, art, and music. The festival’s many whale watching excursions and other whale-related activities provide an opportunity to share the message of the need for protecting and preserving marine life. The festival aims to foster a love and appreciation for cetaceans via entertaining, informative, and cultural experiences for all ages.