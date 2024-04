Local environmentalists gathered for Earth Day celebrations and networking on Monday, April 22 at the Rivian South Coast Theatre.

The public heard presentations from Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Orange County Coastkeeper, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Laguna Beach City officials, Laguna Beach High School FLOW (Fire, Land, Ocean, Water) teachers and students and LCAD art + sustainability program students. Photos by Jim Collins