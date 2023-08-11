Art-A-Fair Festivities Ramp Up this August

Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach has transformed into a hub of cultural celebration this month, infusing the energy of music, art and dance into a unique experience for all visitors. The fine arts festival has partnered with La Vida Dance Studio for free swing and salsa dance lessons, a much-anticipated Tri Chamber Mixer event, and the “Sip, Paint and Pour” fundraising event in collaboration with Team Think Pink Inc.

This Friday night, Aug. 11, Art-A-Fair and La Vida Dance Studio unite to offer free swing and salsa dance lessons. The festival invites participants of all skill levels to step onto the dance floor from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and immerse themselves in the dynamic cultures of swing and salsa dances. “Dance is a universal language that brings people together,” Kim Brandon Watson, Laguna Art-A-Fair’s Vice President of Publicity and Marketing said. “Partnering with La Vida Dance Studio gives us the unique opportunity to share this exhilarating form of communication with a wider audience, inviting a new level of community engagement and cultural enrichment to the event.”

Art-A-Fair will also host the Tri Chamber Mixer on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In collaboration with Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano Chambers of Commerce, guests can anticipate a special happy hour menu, vendor tables, live music, networking opportunities and the chance to appreciate fine art.

Finally, on Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m., Art-A-Fair will host “Sip, Paint and Pour” fundraising event in collaboration with Team Think Pink Inc. (TTPI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting cancer charities and individuals battling cancer. Attendees will have a chance to paint a vase under the guidance of local artists Emilee Reed and Janna Arutyunyan, enjoy live music, participate in a silent auction combined with food and drink. A portion of sales will benefit the cause. Admission to each event varies, with options to pay online or at the door. More information about the event can be found at www.Laguna-art-a-fair.com.