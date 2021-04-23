Bartlett to keynote Laguna Canyon Conservancy virtual meeting

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, LCC programs are held via Zoom this year.
The next program will host Sup. Lisa Bartlett on May 3 at 7 p.m. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. Bartlett will cover County issues including COVID-19 as well as environmental issues such as OC Parks management of the wilderness parks, the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor, and Caltrans projects.
Send suggested questions to [email protected] by a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.
For more details, visit lagunacanyonconservancy.org.
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: