Bartlett to keynote Laguna Canyon Conservancy virtual meeting

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, LCC programs are held via Zoom this year.

The next program will host Sup. Lisa Bartlett on May 3 at 7 p.m. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. Bartlett will cover County issues including COVID-19 as well as environmental issues such as OC Parks management of the wilderness parks, the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor, and Caltrans projects.

Send suggested questions to [email protected] by a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

For more details, visit lagunacanyonconservancy.org.