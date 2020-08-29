Body found at Tablerock Beach following search for missing swimmer

Share this:

A body was found at Tablerock Beach on Saturday morning after a search for a reported missing swimmer was called off the prior night.

Authorities have not confirmed that the body found around 8:30 a.m. is that of the missing swimmer, Laguna Beach Battalion Chief Crissy Teichmann said. This is the second body recovered off Tablerock Beach in eight days— a 29-year-old Bloomington man was found floating dead off the beach on Aug. 21.

Laguna Beach issued a Nixle at 5 p.m. on Friday reporting that a helicopter was in South Laguna to assist with a remote rescue. The aircraft was still in Laguna Beach after 6:40 p.m., according to a city notice.

Laguna Beach paramedic crews responded to Tablerock Beach on a call regarding a missing swimmer after county lifeguards had been out in the water searching, Teichmann said.

“A few hours went by and they weren’t able to find the swimmer,” Teichmann said.

Laguna Beach announced at 8 a.m. Saturday that Tablerock Beach was closed until further notice while city and county first responders searched for the missing swimmer.

An Orange County lifeguard spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Share this: