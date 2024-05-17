Supporters swing for Schoolpower at 8th annual Three Clubs Barefoot Golf Tournament

Monday, May 6, marked the eighth annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, generously hosted by Hobie and The Ranch. The sold-out event grossed over $50,000 to support local students through SchoolPower, a parent-volunteer-based, nonprofit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

About 90 barefoot golfers kicked off the afternoon’s festivities in full sunshine with a friendly nine-hole, four- or five-person scramble competition. As in past years, players tackled some nontraditional shots like putting with oven mitts and gave it their best shot at games including a pitching competition to win a Patagonia jacket and golf balls from Whittier Trust and playing casino games with Laguna Presbyterian staff members to better (or hinder!) their scores.

“The Barefoot Classic is an event I look forward to every year. The Classic is the perfect combination of wonderful people, beautiful surroundings, a great cause, and bare feet in the grass. Many thanks to Mark Christy, The Ranch, and the SchoolPower team.” said Caleb Silsby of Whittier Trust.

Lissa Pallo-Strong’s fivesome was decked out in full 80s attire.

“To be in nature at the Ranch, in beautiful Laguna Beach, really makes it easy for us to go all out to support SchoolPower, which does so much for our children.” she said.

Following golf, the party continued on the patio, where golfers and dinner guests gathered for a cocktail reception that included live music by Zach Churchill followed by a Harvest BBQ buffet dinner. As in past years, lifelong Laguna resident and longtime SchoolPower supporter Mark Christy served as auctioneer for the live auction. Bidders competed for a “stay and play” experience at The Ranch’s exclusive Treehouse, a Lost Pier fire pit experience, Hobie and Tuvalu shopping sprees, OluKai sandals, and signed drum sticks from Green Day drummer, Tre Cool.

“Sponsoring and attending the Barefoot Classic is always one of the best events of the year. It is wonderful to see our community come together and raise money for our amazing school system while enjoying a day with friends and golf at one of the true gems in all of Laguna Beach. The countdown has already begun for next year,” SchoolPower Barefoot Chair and sponsor J.J. Ballesteros said.