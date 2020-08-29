UPDATE: Body found after search for swimmer at Table Rock Beach identified

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assists with the search for a missing swimmer on Aug. 28 at Table Rock Beach. Photo courtesy of John Thomas

A body found on Saturday morning after a search for a reported missing swimmer at Table Rock Beach was identified as Jeffrey Tregaskes, 46, of Dana Point.

This is the second body recovered off Table Rock Beach in eight days— a 29-year-old Bloomington man was found floating dead off the beach on Aug. 21.

Laguna Beach issued a Nixle at 5 p.m. on Friday reporting that a helicopter was in South Laguna to assist with a remote rescue. The aircraft was still in Laguna Beach after 6:40 p.m., according to a city notice.

Laguna Beach paramedic crews responded to Table Rock Beach on a call regarding a missing swimmer after county lifeguards had been out in the water searching, Laguna Beach Battalion Chief Crissy Teichmann said.

“A few hours went by and they weren’t able to find the swimmer,” Teichmann said.

Laguna Beach announced at 8 a.m. Saturday that Table Rock Beach was closed until further notice while city and county first responders searched for the missing swimmer.

An Orange County lifeguard spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Lifeguards gather at Table Rock Beach during a search for a missing swimmer. Courtesy of John Thomas
Orange County Sheriff’s Department divers enter the ocean to search for a missing swimmer at Table Rock Beach. Courtesy of John Thomas
