Boys & Girls Club Launch Bluebird Branch Beautification Project

By LB Indy Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is set to launch a campaign on Monday, July 31, to support its Bluebird Branch Beautification improvement projects. The Bluebird Program serves youth from kindergarten to 5th grade and is located at 1470 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach.

The facilities at Bluebird Branch need repair and maintenance to keep the program operating and serving youth at a high capacity. Planned upgrades include patching and painting interior and exterior walks, new durable flooring, window improvements and treatments, patio repairs, new picnic tables, landscaping, exterior lighting, cabinets and backpack storage.

The Laguna Beach Community Foundation has provided a matching gift of $50,000 in honor of its founder, Wayne Peterson, to assist in the Bluebird improvements. The Foundation has challenged the Club to raise $50,000 to achieve a match, resulting in $100,000 for Bluebird improvement projects.

“The Bluebird Branch is such a wonderful place for both my kids, and I am so excited that we’ll have improvements to make it even better,” Boys & Girls Club parent and board member Mara Nicholl said.

To support the beautification campaign, visit bgclagunabeach.ejoinme.org/bluebirdrefresh2023.