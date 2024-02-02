Candice Henderson named Chamber Ambassador of the Year

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce announced Candice Henderson as the 2024 Chamber Ambassador of the Year during its annual Installation Mixer held last Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Skyloft.

Henderson, a local luxury real estate agent, who also received recognition from Sen. Dave Min and Assemblymember Diane Dixon the same evening, said the accolades came as a shock.

“I was surprised and honored,” said Henderson after learning she was slated for the award. “I let the Chamber know after five years of participation, primarily as the chairperson for the Taste of Laguna, their main fundraising event each October, that I was excited to receive a shiny Chamber name badge. I didn’t realize there would be a special installation event for new board members and ultimately award me multiple accolades, certificates, and awards from city and state representatives.”

Chamber Ambassadors are a group of business leaders who give their time to act as official Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce business boosters. They call on members throughout the year to remind them of the upcoming functions, Chamber meetings, and the Chamber’s work to promote businesses and build a strong local economy.

“It was nice to recognize my family and the fantastic individuals that I have met, networked and created long-lasting relationships with,” said Henderson, who has been a Chamber leader for five years. “Ultimately, my success over the years is because I surround myself with great people.”

Among her many accolades, Henderson is the chairperson for Laguna Beach Real Estate Taste for Charity and regularly donates her time to local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club, Laguna Food Pantry, LOCA Foundation, No Square Theater, Laguna Beach Board of Realtors Charitable Assistance Fund and the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund.

The Chamber also welcomed its 2024 Board of Directors during the event. The board instated Gretchen McConnell and RJ Bear as new members and reelected Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold and Doug Vogel to three-year terms.