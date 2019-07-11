About
Editorial Staff
Subscribe to the Indy
Advertise
Laguna Beach Indy
Laguna Beach Magazine
Laguna Beach City Guide
Contact Us
Laguna Beach Magazine
Business Directory
Digital Edition
Laguna Beach Indy
Laguna Beach Magazine
Laguna Beach City Guide
Coastal Real Estate Guide
Login
Blogs
— Top Menu —
About
- Editorial Staff
- Subscribe to the Indy
Advertise
- Laguna Beach Indy
- Laguna Beach Magazine
- Laguna Beach City Guide
Contact Us
Laguna Beach Magazine
Business Directory
Digital Edition
- Laguna Beach Indy
- Laguna Beach Magazine
- Laguna Beach City Guide
- Coastal Real Estate Guide
Login
Blogs
949-715-4100
— Main Menu —
Home
Page One
- Letters to the Editor
- News Archive
- Schools
- Street Beat
- The Lead
- Video
Arts
- Art Seen
- Artist Profiles
- Getting Out
- The Write Stuff
Town Crier
- Columns
- Community Datebook
- Limelight
- Obituaries
Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cross Country
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Soccer
- Softball
- Surfing & Bodyboarding
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Track
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Calendar
Eat + Drink
- Happy Hours
- Nutrition
- On the Table
- Reviews
Store
Wedding Section
Get the Indy App
Home
Page One
Letters to the Editor
News Archive
Schools
Street Beat
The Lead
Video
Arts
Art Seen
Artist Profiles
Getting Out
The Write Stuff
Town Crier
Columns
Community Datebook
Limelight
Obituaries
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Cycling
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Surfing & Bodyboarding
Swimming
Tennis
Track
Volleyball
Water Polo
Calendar
Eat + Drink
Happy Hours
Nutrition
On the Table
Reviews
Store
Wedding Section
Get the Indy App
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Cartoon
Letter: A Caterpillar Pushes Back
Letter: Wait a Second…MOU?
Letter: Fourth of July in Laguna
Letter: Much Ado about Nothing
Letter: Superintendent’s Pay Raise is Unwarranted
Letter: In Support of Dee Perry
Letter: Time for Change on School Board
Letter: Unfair to Compare Laguna Trees to Rest of OC
Letter: Gasparotti Gets It Right, Again
Cartoon
Posted On
11 Jul 2019
By :
Guest Contributor
Comment: 0
Share this:
By Greg Bond
Share this:
About the Author
Previous Story
Letter: A Caterpillar Pushes Back
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Join the Local's List
For Email Newsletters you can trust.
Copyright 2019
Firebrand Media LLC |
Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved
.