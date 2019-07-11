Letter: Of Pride and Patriotism

Share this:

It was so heartening to see the patriotic displays and pride in America on July 4! We were out of town in Lake Arrowhead spending time with family. The lake was overflowing with American flags and decorations adorning nearly every boat, dock and house, BBQs, military plane flyovers, patriotic songs and amazing fireworks at night. It felt good to be an American, proud, thankful and appreciative.

Laguna Beach celebrated in style too, with events like the annual Brooks Street 4th of July event organized by Veteran Eric Jensen and his wife, Jo, complete with flag raising, pledge of allegiance, singing of the national anthem, patriotic speeches and parade, and of course, the fireworks over Heisler Park.

What a great opportunity to celebrate what a great country we have, with the freedoms we enjoy, and also remember the sacrifices made to pay the price for those freedoms.

How very unfortunate that those blessings and freedoms are taken for granted, and trashed by the likes of Colin Kaepernick, Nike and Megan Rapinoe, the later seemingly scowling in her stone-faced muteness while the national anthem was sung and later dancing on top of the American flag lying on the ground. In my opinion she does not deserve to wear the red, white and blue or represent our national team in the Women’s World Cup.

Seems like it is all about them, like unruly spoiled children, the kind no one wants to be around, embarrassed by their actions. What a sad role model for our younger children, ugly anti-American actions dwarfing any talent. Rapinoe seems to have a huge chip on her shoulder, a “look at me” need. Rapinoe, who is a vocal leader in the gay community, is not being a good leader or reflecting well on the gay community, in my opinion, with what feels like her anti-American and selfish actions. She is also setting gay progress backwards and creating potential animosity towards the community, I believe. Many of my gay friends share this opinion with me.

Same with Kaepernick, most recently disrespecting both our nation’s first American flag of the 13 colonies and one of the courageous women, Betsy Ross, who made that flag. Why is it these individuals spit on America, the land of their birth that provided them the opportunity to excel?

Most recently a city council in Minnesota voted to eliminate the Pledge Of Allegiance. Is nothing sacred anymore? Our flag, national anthem, pledge of allegiance? What’s next? If you ever attended a naturalization ceremony, and witnessed the pride and emotion of our newest citizens and what that flag represents, you would understand. Maybe we all need to be born again.

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach