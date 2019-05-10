City Promotes Safety Measures During Wildfire Preparedness Week

Share this:

This week, May 5-11, has been declared “Wildfire Preparedness Week” by Gov. Gavin Newsom. California’s wet winter created a sizable crop of new grass growth, but officials are warning residents to not let the wet weather fool them as the abundant grass dries.

The City of Laguna Beach is encouraging residents to help safeguard their homes by using fire-safe construction materials, and to look for points of entry where embers could intrude into the home during a fire. Home and property safety preparation should include creating defensible space by clearing vegetation at least 30 feet away from your home, and using fire resistant landscaping to help stop the spread of wildfire. Residents should also remove all dead or dying vegetation from their yard, roof and rain gutters.

To help protect customers and communities during extreme weather events, the electrical utility company may decide to shut off power for public safety to prevent a wildfire. During a Public Safety Power Shutoff, all customers serviced by an affected power line will have their power shut off, and officials said it is critical that residents have a plan in place for an extended power outage.

For additional information on creating an emergency plan specific to a Public Safety Power Shutoff, visit www.prepareforpowerdown.com. Visit www.AlertOC.com to register or update cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the emergency notification system. Residents can also register for Laguna Beach’s Nixle Community Alert system for local traffic related information, community events, and urgent safety messages. To sign up, text 92651 to 888-777.

Residents can also sign up for a free wildfire consultation by the Laguna Beach Fire Department by visiting www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire or by calling 949-497-0700.

A Laguna Beach-specific Emergency Kit Backpack is also available for $50 on the city’s website via bit.ly/2DlnFGy or in person at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd Street, during normal business hours.