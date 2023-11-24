Coast Film & Music Festival’s ‘ENCORE’ Online Festival: The stoke rolls on through Thanksgiving Weekend

The fifth annual Coast Film & Music Festival concluded its highly anticipated celebration of cinematic storytelling and musical excellence, captivating attendees throughout the five-day event.

The closing day was Nov. 12. CFMF united film aficionados, music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and creatives in a celebration of culture and entertainment. Showcasing a diverse lineup of compelling films and electrifying musical performances, the festival transformed Laguna Beach into a vibrant hub of creativity, fostering an atmosphere of artistic exploration and community engagement.

The success of the Coast Film & Music Festival underscores its commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural diversity, meaningful environmental action, and the convergence of film and music as powerful mediums for storytelling and connection. Additionally, heartfelt gratitude is extended to all event partners, especially A New Earth Project, for their pivotal role in the immensely successful launch of the Coast Summit Environmental Symposium. The festival organizers also sincerely appreciate sponsors, attendees, and volunteers whose unwavering support and enthusiasm elevated the festival to an extraordinary celebration.

Those who missed out on attending the live event, can view Coast ENCORE online showcase featuring specially selected films and recorded Q&As from the in-person festival in Laguna Beach. Coast ENCORE is available until Nov. 26, making it an excellent choice for Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are $15 for individual films and only $40 for an all-access pass to enjoy the entire online catalog. Viewing instructions and more at www.coastfilmmusicfestival.eventive.org/welcome.